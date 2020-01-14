advertisement

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion and normani are not the only ones attached to the soundtrack of the film Birds of Prey. West Coast Rapper Saweetie shared an overview of his contribution to the starry outing.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Saweetie launched Instagram with must-see images.

See this post on Instagram

You all know I’m the black Harley Quinn, so when I got the call to make this clip from @birdsofprey BTS “Make Me Sway” soon !!

A message shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on January 14, 2020 at 12:45 pm PST

On a related note: Last Friday, Megan The Stallion and Normani released their new clip “Diamonds”.

Wait, there is more: On Wednesday, Meg and Normani went to their social media pages to thrill fans about their single “Diamonds”.

I’m so hyped that #birdsofprey comes out, I finally had the chance to make the link with the trillest @theestallion, I hope you all enjoy “DIAMONDS” soon pic.twitter.com/HZKBw6jcoN

– Normani (@Normani) January 8, 2020

See this post on Instagram

I can’t wait for #birdsofprey to come out! “DIAMONDS” by thee hottie x @normani is coming soon

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 8, 2020 at 10:26 am PST

Before you leave: In December 2019, Meg shared photos of herself from a Birds of Prey video clip.

#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/M9VESC1fcD

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 18, 2019

