Joule is known as one of the best brands out there when it comes to sous vide precision sleeves connected to smartphones. Of course, Joule sous vide machines are also more expensive than comparable models from other brands. That is why it is now time to buy one if you want to participate in the promotion. The $ 200 Breville Joule Sous Vide is now on sale for $ 144.95, or you can get the $ 250 version with a stainless steel cap and base for $ 159.95. Or, if you’d rather spend a lot less on a model that doesn’t connect to your smartphone, check out the Wancle Thermal Sous Vide Immersion Circulator that is now on Amazon for just $ 70 and change if you are a Prime member.

Breville Joule Sous Vide

Smallest, slimmest sous vide tool available at just 11 centimeters long and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.

SAVE SPACE: Half the size of other sous video machines is small enough to slide into a top drawer.

HEAT QUICKLY: 1100 watts of power for super fast water heating. Operating requirements: frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase

PERFECT RESULTS: Visual Doneness (TM) function in the Joule app shows exactly how food cooks. The dinner comes out perfectly predictably every time.

WIFI AND BLUETOOTH READY: Works with iPhone or Android – only connect to Bluetooth or cook anywhere with WiFi.

Voltage warning: only works with 120 V outputs. Thanks to our precise heating technology, voltage transformers and converters can damage your Joule and the warranty expires when used outside of North America.

Breville Joule Sous Vide with stainless steel cap and base

Smallest, slimmest sous vide tool available at just 11 centimeters long and 1.3 pounds, with streamlined white housing and solid stainless steel cap and base.

SAVE SPACE: Half the size of other sous video machines is small enough to slide into a top drawer. IEEE 802.11 b / g / n Wi-Fi compatible, only 2.4 GHz

HEAT QUICKLY: 1100 watts of power for super fast water heating. System requirements: iOS 8.0 or higher, Android 4.4 or higher, internet access required for some functions

PERFECT RESULTS: Visual Doneness (TM) function in the Joule app shows exactly how food cooks. The dinner comes out perfectly predictably every time. Requirements for ships – Minimum water depth – 38 mm (1.5 inches). Maximum water depth – 8 inches (203 mm)

WIFI AND BLUETOOTH READY: Works with iPhone or Android – only connect to Bluetooth or cook anywhere with WiFi. Bluetooth Smart 4.0 wireless technology

Voltage warning: only works with 120 V outputs. Thanks to our precise heating technology, voltage transformers and converters can damage your Joule and the warranty expires when used outside of North America.

Wancle thermal immersion circulator

Sous Vide Cooker brings professional restaurant cooking technology home: Michelin restaurant level quality, cook everything from beef, chicken, pork, seafood, egg, pasta, chocolate, baking, salad, dessert, breakfast, cocktail to vegetarian. No hassle, no noise, no more cooking, the best deal to bring professional cooking home.

PERFECT DONENESS AND ACCURATE TIMER: Digital control panel accurately adjusts the temperature to 0.1 ° C and time to minutes. Wide temperature range (25-99.9 ° C) (77 ° F-211.8 ° F) and time control (max. 99 hours and 59 minutes) allows you to prepare any type of food that you like and Sous vide cooking retains more nutrients and vitamins than other cooking methods. Cooking at home with sous vide provides and increases food safety.

INCREDIBLE EASY TO USE: Unlike other immersion circulators, those with WIFI and Bluetooth function are considered too complicated and increase your costs. focus on the core functionality of the sous vide cooker itself. Stainless steel sleeve makes it extremely easy to clean and dry out. No other luxury equipment needed.

SMART DESIGN, ONCE SERVICE: Attach sous vide stove to a water-filled jar that you already have, put your ingredients in a sealed bag or glass jar in the jar, set time and temperature, and then press start with one hand to the method; Curved design prevents the control panel from fogging up; Food grade stainless steel; Mechanism for protection against overheating and low water level.

CARE-FREE SHOPPING: With all certificates, sous vide machine passed Reach, RoHs, TüV, GS and ETL, we have confidence in the quality of our product, therefore we offer a 24 month warranty, do not hesitate to place the order.

