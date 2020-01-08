advertisement

Flywheel was one of the first exercise bike brands to make this new style of exercise bike popular, and it is still one of the best. On Wednesday you can discover why you have it yourself thanks to the one-day sale of Amazon on the Flywheel exercise bike and accessories. You can grab the bike with a free 2-month subscription for $ 999, or get the version that comes with a tablet for $ 1,299. Both prices are $ 700 off the regular retail prices. $ 128 flywheel shoes are up to $ 75 today, and you can also save on a floor mat. These deals only last until the end of the day – and that’s when they don’t sell out first – so hurry up and watch them.

Flywheel exercise bike with free two-month subscription

STUDIO TRAININGS FROM THE CONVENIENCE OF HOME: stream thousands of live and recorded cycling and strength training sessions, with new lessons added daily. Your first two months are free! ($ 39 / month subscription required after the first two months)

EXPERT COACHING AND RESULTS-DRIVEN CLASSES: the elite coaches of Flywheel from our 42 studios nationwide guide and motivate you through our characteristic very intensive interval rides and off-bike training. There is one for every body

PERFORMANCE METRIC: track your progress with our digital statistics, which help you set tangible goals and work on personal record in each class. Functions such as pacer, racing mode and our TorqBoard (leaderboard) enable you to compete with yourself or others

PREMIUM QUALITY: Sleek, compact design. Multiple seat and steering settings ensure a perfect fit for every driver. Equipped with double bottle cages, weighted bars (included) and covered wheel. LOOK Delta compatible shoes required (available separately)

SPECS: Internet / WiFi: higher and lower than 10 Mbps; 802.11 n or higher WiFi. Bluetooth 4.0 (supports most standard Bluetooth headphones and heart rate monitors)

ASSEMBLY: It is highly recommended that you choose free assembly by experts when purchasing

SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED: Bicycle includes free subscription for the first two months of cycling and off-bike workouts. Subscription activation code comes with an envelope on the box upon delivery on the bike. Monthly subscription ($ 39 / month) required after two months

Flywheel Sports indoor cycling shoe

A SUPERIOR BIKE SHOE: Bring the characteristic studio shoes from Flywheel to your home! They are streamlined and comfortable and fit perfectly to enhance every ride.

INCLUDING CONFIRMED CLIPS: most cycling shoes are not equipped with clips, but these have you covered. The Flywheel Home Bike requires a compatible LOOK Delta shoe plate, perfect for most boutique bike studios or at home.

DESIGNED FOR MAXIMIZING PERFORMANCE: Flywheel cycling shoes help you to concentrate on your ride without worrying about clipping. Once you are in the pedals, you can do your best and do your best.

COMFORTABLE AND BREATHABLE: Shoes are equipped with high-quality Orth lite comfort with cushioning, lightweight, breathable, washable and with odor control technology. With breathable mesh upper and three easy-to-attach Velcro straps.

A PRECISION FIT FOR EVERY RIDER: Blue, black and gray design provides a unisex shoe that is perfect for the whole family. Available in sizes 36-50 (American ladies 6-12; American men 6-15). Runs true to size. Made in Indonesia.

Flywheel Sport Home Bicycle and fitness equipment Floor mat

Protect your floors with the Flywheel Bike Mat

PREMIUM FLOOR PROTECTION: Strong, durable flywheel bicycle mat prevents slipping, sliding and scratching by protecting every surface and preventing wear on your floors and carpets.

THE IDEAL FIT FOR FLYWHEEL HOME BIKE: 36 “W x 72” L dimensions offer just the right amount of coverage in a sleek and streamlined design. Ideal for bicycles, elliptical trainers, steps and dumbbells.

MAINTAINS BIKE INTEGRITY: Mat prevents floor and carpet fabric from penetrating bike parts and rear wheels, thus extending the life of your training equipment.

SWEAT-FRIENDLY: Mat is sweat-absorbent and easy to clean, so you can drive the most and clean up effortlessly.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement