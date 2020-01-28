advertisement

Sometimes you come across something that you immediately know you need in your life, and that happened the first time we saw the Canvia Digital Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame. Canvia sent us one to test and guess what … it’s even better than we could have imagined. There is absolutely no reason that you have to settle for one specific piece of art on your wall in the digital age, and with the Canvia you can change the art on your wall as many times as you want.

This brilliant digital painting comes with a year of unlimited access to the Canvia library with more than 10,000 artworks, plus you can add your own images if you want. And the best part is Canvia’s “ArtSense” technology, which makes the screen look like a real painting instead of just a picture of a painting! It’s fantastic and the prices start at $ 549 if you buy one on the Canvia website. Go to Amazon and clip the coupon locally however, and you can get one for just $ 414! However, they are almost sold out, so you should definitely grab one if you can.

Here is more from the product page:

INCLUDED in the PACKAGE: Canvia Art Canvas & Smart Digital Frame | Premium maple wood frame that matches your interior One-year subscription with access to the Canvia library of more than 10,000 works of art, from classics to contemporary. US BASED LIVE / INSTANT SUPPORT (CALL / E-MAIL FOR INSTALLATION OR TUTORIAL HELP)

KEY FEATURES: Connected digital photo frame 11AC wifi | 16 GB memory | Full HD advanced display for art | Allows zooming and repositioning for beautiful details Upload your own photos and digital images Matte screen against glare Plan content per hour, day, week and more Luxury design Image & playlist Shuffle | Ambient sensor & automatic correction Hang Canvia in portrait or landscape View artworks via Canvia Library

ARTSENSE TECHNOLOGY: Patent-pending ArtSense technology is a combination of innovations in image processing, software and hardware | ArtSense makes images look like a real painting or print and retains color and texture Browse art and adjust settings with the Canvia iOS or Android mobile app or the Canvia | web application Canvia automatically adjusts to the atmosphere based on sensor inputs, and also adjusts Canvia in sleep mode when the room gets dark

CONTENTS: Explore 10K + artworks, including leading contemporary artists and award winning photographers Classics from the best galleries in the world (for example Louvre, Met, Rijksmuseum, National Gallery and much more) | 525+ contemporary artists and photographers who work in all genres, styles, subjects, eras and media

PHOTOGRAPHY SET: display your photos in a large frame with a realistic print view | Store all your photos or albums in one place with a built-in memory of 16 GB | Schedule specific photos for display by hour, day, week, and more Select the correct aspect ratio without trimming | Upload photos with the mobile app (or web) and crop if desired before using | Create a queue with photos of your choice

