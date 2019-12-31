advertisement

It is fine to pay $ 50 or $ 60 a month for a traditional alarm system if it helps you sleep better at night, but the reality is that security services are not that useful. It is the blaring siren that scares away burglars, not the police who turn up 10 minutes later. If you want to throw away the sky-high monthly costs, Amazon now has a great sale on Ring Alarm systems. You can save $ 70 on the Ring Alarm 8-piece set or $ 100 on the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit, and you get a free Echo Dot with both! Plus, if you decide on the way that you miss the surveillance, Ring offers the same surveillance service as any traditional alarm company for just $ 10 a month.

Ring alarm 8-part package + echo dot

This bundle contains Ring Alarm 8-piece set and Echo Dot (3rd generation) – complete security within reach. Receive motion-activated notifications on your smartphone.

Works with Alexa to arm, disable and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is only $ 10 / month. No long-term contracts or cancellation costs

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products – including Ring Doorbell – with the Ring app.

Adjust Ring Alarm to your needs. Add components to protect the entire house at any time.

Easily set Ring Alarm in minutes – without tools or professional installation.

Ring alarm 14-piece package + echo dot

This bundle contains 14-part ring alarm kit and Echo Dot (3rd generation) – complete home security within reach. Receive motion-activated notifications on your smartphone.

