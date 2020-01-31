advertisement

Local cinemas are honoring activist Viola Desmond by saving her a seat in theaters for Black History Month.

Desmond’s likeness will seek places in the Central Library and Globe Cinema and in performances presented by the Calgary Cinematheque film society as part of the February campaign.

Desmond was imprisoned overnight in 1946 after refusing to leave the sole white part of a secluded theater in Nova Scotia and was subsequently charged and convicted of depriving the government of a one-cent tax. She unsuccessfully fought the charge in her life, but was granted her first pardon after Canada’s death in 2010. She became the face of the $ 10 bill in 2018.

advertisement

“We hope this campaign, and the story of Viola Desmond’s story, continues to inspire Canadians to fight for justice and equality, and recognize that small acts of protection can have a major impact on systemic issues,” said Sharon Stevens, executive director of the Alberta Media Arts Alliance Arts Society.

twitter.com/thejonroe

jroe@postmedia.com

advertisement