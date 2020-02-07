advertisement

OK seriously … this just stunned me. I have been an Instant Pot user for a long time and I keep a close eye on the company’s new product launches. However, it slipped right through me and I am furious that since the moment of release I had the Instant Pot Air Frying Lid with functions for roasting, baking, roasting, heating and drying out in my life. The only thing that reassures me right now is the fact that it is a $ 140 accessory that is now on sale at Amazon for just $ 79.95, so I had to save at least a lot of money when I ordered it. It works with every 6-quart Instant Pot you already own, including the best-selling DUO60 that is now on sale for just $ 79!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

New Air Fryer lid fits most * Instant Pot models and instantly turns your Instant Pot into a 6-in-1 air fryer that will fry, roast, bake, roast, heat up and dehydrate

Great results with presets at the touch of a button

Removable lid of the air fryer is easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store

Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures crunchy crunch and golden finish

Compatible with most 6-liter Instant Pot models

Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots

