When it comes to action cameras, there is GoPro and everything else. Of course you can easily purchase a decent 4K action camera for less than $ 100, but if you try to use it to record actual actions, you’ll quickly see why it is so much cheaper than a GoPro. High-quality optical image stabilization makes or breaks an action camera, and those cheap cameras have no OIS at all or they have cheap OIS mechanisms. That’s why the GoPro HERO8 black waterproof 4K action camera is so incredibly popular and you can now save $ 51 and buy one on Amazon for $ 349 – or buy it with a 64 GB microSD card for just $ 0.99 more .

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Streamlined design: the redesigned shape is more pocket-sized and with foldable fingers at the base you can quickly change holders. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster and the lens is now 2x impact-resistant.

HyperSmooth 2.0: Smooth is now even smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three stabilization levels – On, High and Boost – so you can choose the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest possible views or increase it to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. In addition, HyperSmooth 2.0 works with all resolutions and frame rates and has in-app horizon leveling.

TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super-stabilized time-lapse videos as you move through an activity. And now TimeWarp 2.0 automatically adjusts the speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even delay the effect to real time – enjoy interesting moments – and then tap to speed it up.

LiveBurst: capture the moments 1.5 seconds before and after recording, so that you can choose the best single image for the perfect photo – or a great shareable video.

HERO8 Black Mods: Vloggers, professional filmmakers and aspiring makers can do more than ever imagined with fast-charging accessories such as flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more; Simply add the optional media mode to improve your capture game.

