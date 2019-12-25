advertisement

Christmas is here, which means that you no longer have to worry about shopping for gifts and you will be worried about the promotion while retailers have cut-throat sales! If you’re looking for a new laptop, be sure to grab a Samsung Chromebook 4 while it’s $ 50 off at Amazon. This best-selling Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD screen, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB eMMC storage and it is now only $ 179.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, but this deal won’t last long.

Compact, light design with 13.3-inch display

Durability of military quality

Ultra fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi

Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection

12.5 hours of battery life

Google Assistant enabled

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

