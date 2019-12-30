advertisement

Of all the smart thermostats available, the Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the most expensive. Of course, it is also one of the best and worth every penny at $ 250. It pays for itself in time thanks to all the money you save on energy bills, and it has what is easily the most streamlined design among all popular smart thermostats. Go to Amazon right now and you will find a last chance this year to save on a new Nest.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Auto-Schedule: no more confusing programming. It learns the temperatures that you like and programs itself.

WiFi thermostat: connect the Nest thermostat with WiFi to change the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop. Works with 95% of 24-volt heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar energy and geothermal energy

Energy saving: you see the Nest Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It leads you in the right direction.

Smart thermostat: Early-On Nest learns how your house warms up and monitors it again to give you the desired temperature whenever you want.

Home / absence assistant: the Nest Thermostat switches itself off automatically when you are away to prevent an empty house from being heated or cooled.

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

