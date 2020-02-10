advertisement

If you missed the huge sale of iPad and iPad Pro last week, we have good and bad news for you on Monday. The bad news is that most iPad Pro models are now sold out … but the good news is that some of the most popular models are still in stock with a discount of up to $ 200. The Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is really a stunning idea and you can now find discounts of up to $ 200 on Amazon. In addition, you can still get Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from Amazon for sale from just $ 249!

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch)

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and Wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11AC wifi and gigabit class LTE mobile data

Battery life up to 10 hours

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with FaceTime group, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time and more

Apple iPad (10.2 inch)

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

