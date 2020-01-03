advertisement

How many hours a day do you listen to music on your headphones? Two or at most three hours? What if we told you there was an over-the-ear wireless earphone with fantastic sound quality that literally lasts for weeks before you have to recharge it? You can even listen to music for more than 4 hours a day with the Cleer Enduro 100 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones and they will last three more weeks before they need to be reconnected! Grab a pair on Amazon now and you can get them for just $ 159.99, which is the same price as Apple’s AirPods. That’s a great value, but it won’t last much longer.

Here is some important information from the product page:

EXTENDED BATTERY LIFE: With 100 hours of music playback, the Enduo 100 can keep you focused for more than a week and listen to your favorite music, imagine what you can achieve before you need to charge these headphones. The fast charging function of the Enduro 100 produces 13 hours of playback time with only 10 minutes of charging.

SUPERIOR AUDIO PERFORMANCE: Enjoy Cleer’s Ironless 40 mm driver technology that delivers bold and articulated sound with low distortion for hours of musical happiness.

LIGHTWEIGHT EXTENDED WEAR DESIGN: these lightweight headphones weigh less than 10 grams and offer soft ear pads and a flexible headband for long listening pleasure.

BLUETOOTH 5.0: the latest Bluetooth performance with AAC and Apt-XHD, support for low latency and playback of high-resolution audio.

Google Fast Pair 2.0: easily connect to compatible Android devices, simply switch on the Enduro 100 and the pairing request appears quickly on your Android device. Select and start listening.

