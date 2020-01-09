advertisement

Do you have little toilet paper? What about garbage bags, cleaning supplies, paper towels and Clorox wipes? Even if you have just completed your home with all the household products you need, it’s still time to load because Amazon currently has a great temporary sale. Go to the Amazon promotion page and buy any combination of eligible household products that add up to $ 50 or more, and you save $ 15! Oh, and don’t worry if you have very specific flavors in toilet paper or cleaning products – there are no fewer than 892 different products that qualify for this deal!

These are the terms and conditions of the deal page on Amazon:

Offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (search for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by external sellers or other Amazon entities are not eligible for this offer, even as “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

Offer does not apply to digital content.

Offer good while supplies last.

Shipping costs and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

Items must be purchased in one order and sent to the same address at the same speed.

Amazon reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer is not transferable and may not be resold.

Discount discount is evenly distributed across all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products or content related to this offer is returned, your refund will be equal to the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to the applicable refund policy.

If you violate one of these conditions, the offer is invalid.

Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) cannot be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

