advertisement

If you want a middle-class robot vacuum cleaner right now, you won’t find a better deal than the Roomba 675 for $ 199. But if you want a premium model with the best possible features and the most powerful suction, then there is an option that is just as good as the most popular Roombas for much less money. The Roborock S5 robotic vacuum cleaner and mop cleaner has powerful 2000Pa suction, laser-guided navigation, self-loading and much more, yet it is still cheaper than comparable Roomba models for $ 600. Hurry up to Amazon and you can get one for just $ 455.99!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Best navigation skills robot vacuum cleaner by TechGearLab. Advanced mapping: laser mapping systems scan your house while S5 cleans and gives it the information it needs to clean every room as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Effective cleaning: strong suction and multiple cleaning modes: select the best mode for your cleaning environment, from carpet, silent, mopping, balanced, Turbo & Max mode, with a maximum suction of 2000 Pa.

Powerful app control: use the Mi Home app with S5 to schedule cleanup, view cleanup progress and information, take control manually, check the status of accessories, select cleanup modes, select specific areas on to clear and charge yourself. Compatible with Android, iOS and Alexa.

 Vacuum and mop: install the water tank for mopping and vacuuming at the same time. One run makes the floor shiny and clean.

Ultra-high battery capacity of 5200 mAh: 150 minutes of constant work, ideal for large houses and multiple rooms. Note: suggest not to use on dark or long pile carpet. Authentic products from ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD enjoy 1 year warranty, questions, 9 hours customer service from 8:00 pm to 5:00 pm Eastern Time at 1-831-217-6425.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement