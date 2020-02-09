advertisement

L-shaped kitchen at Savannah 24 by Jayman Built at Precedence in Riversong, in Kochrane.

Supplied / Postmedia

Whether for convenience or because of need, for many people, the stairs to a home will simply not do it.

An elegant, thought-provoking solution – in a place adorned with natural beauty – is the Savannah 24 by Jayman Built.

This 1,230-square-foot, semi-detached, forward model is presented as a show house in the new Kochrane community of Precedence in Riversong.

Not only is it a level higher than the staircase, but the show house demonstrates a feature that helps to clear the stairs when you enter the basement, too.

An optional elevator is presented just outside the room and opens next to the mechanical room in the basement.

Jayman can add an elevator to other models as well, including her Sophie 24 bungalow.









The house has an 11-foot by 13-foot master bedroom on the main level and, as seen in the show house, can add two additional bedrooms to a developed basement.

This orientation works well for grandparents who want to host their grandchildren for the weekend. For these visits, the elevator can be a valuable asset for quick access to the basement, if needed. The basement has a record area with a TV displayed above the fireplace, ideal for watching movies with grandchildren before going to bed.

From the master bedroom, a large triple window with a low emissivity glass offers wide views of the scenic community and its steep topography.

Attached to the master is a substantial warranty related to a laundry area and walk-in closet. White tile with contrasting dark grout sets a bright, rich tone around its deep soaking tub, shower and double vanities. This same tile and grout color combination is used in the kitchen.

The baddies sit beneath a full-width mirror and arm a designated space bar that can function as a cosmetic desk.

Inside the walk-in closet are a front-load washing machine and dryer. That means grabbing clean laundry in the closet is just one step away. Closet buildings are substantial, including a series of shelving that helps organize ties, jewelry, and other smaller items.

Consideration for ceiling design is a common theme. The main balconies add visual interest to the master bedroom and slick room, while a crammed ceiling raises the kitchen.

The 11-foot seven-inch room with the 15-foot-six-inch-large room lies on a wide rear deck, accessed through the tall glass sliding doors. This outdoor gathering space is organized with a size table, which seats four people and a barbecue.

While some people choosing this model may be downsized from a larger single-family home, its cooking space is likely comparable or even outperforming those they had before. The L-shaped central kitchen is excellent and features an island with a sink and elongated dining bar that seats three.

People who own a wide array of dishes, pans and other dishes will have no trouble finding a place for these items in this kitchen. A generous volume of cabinets will keep this area well organized.

The kitchen is featured with stainless steel appliances, including a stylish chimney fan, wall oven, french door fridge and gas cooktop.

Both front porches consider the needs of many who feel comfortable entering. The foyer is spacious and bright, and the mud is large with numerous closets for hanging coats and storing boots and bags.

The precedent is the latest extension of Riversong’s largest planned Cochrane community, located just south of the Bow River.

DETAILS

MODEL: Savannah is a semi-detached bungalow by car.

builder: Built Jayman.

AREA: Precision in Riversong is a new community in Kochrane.

Developer: Tamani communities.

PRICE: This model starts at $ 423,814.

SCHEDULE: The show house is open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5pm on weekends and holidays.

instructions: Show homes for semi-detached homes are on progress road 11 and 35. To get there, take the Cowboy Trail to the James Walker Trail, turn left onto Heights Drive and leave on Precedence Way.

INFORMATION:jayman.com

