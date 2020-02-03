advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie is close to obtaining a $ 5 million grant to improve parking and beautification.

OHM advisers gave a presentation Monday afternoon at the Ojibway Hotel, presenting ideas for improving downtown parking.

This is the first phase of the process as part of the Michigan Community Development Corporation’s global grant.

This project could start at the end of the summer and represents much more than the addition of parking spaces.

“There will be concrete walkways, there will be colored concrete walkways. There is a lot of greenery, we are trying to add this element of green. There are plantations, street trees … things like that … that really make the contrast and not just a sea of ​​asphalt, “said Mark Lock, senior project manager at OHM.

The presentation takes place at Bird’s Eye Outfitters in the Soo until 7 p.m., if you want to check it out.

