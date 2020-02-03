advertisement

The eighth home season will premiere at Showtime next week – and tonight we have the tiniest foretaste!

During the big game tonight, the fine people on the network decided to spend the money on an advertisement that teased some of what was coming. In this trailer, we saw Carrie Mathison do what she could to stay alive on a challenging mission. We know Claire Dane’s character was overseas, her memory is impaired, but she doesn’t give up either. The soul of this show lies in resolving conflicts in the Middle East, and we’re getting excited every second to see how this develops. How much of Carrie’s present is influenced by her past? That’s one thing we’d like to know more about.

So what is Saul doing while Carrie is abroad? He works as a national security advisor and does everything to maintain peace and ensure security around the world. It’s a difficult job, but he’s ready and excited to take it on. He still realizes that there are some people in the world who don’t fully trust Carrie, and that’s why he does what he can to stand up for her. He wants people to know that they can still believe in them.

Let’s make it clear – this is the Saul that we love. Homeland itself is best when there are global threats, trust issues, and issues with Carrie that remind us why she deserves her job. She may not get the honor she deserves, but she is still a hero.

Here is the official synopsis for the first episode, if you haven’t seen it yet:

Carrie is recovering in Germany. Saul is negotiating. Max (Maury Sterling) has a new mission. Actors Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

What do you want to see most when it comes to Homeland Season 8?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay with us if you want to receive more news. (Photo: Showtime.)

