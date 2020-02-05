advertisement

A Saudi teenage boy granted asylum in Canada has shared pictures of himself as a “free woman” without niqab.

18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun fled Saudi Arabia earlier this year after giving up Islam. a decision that will result in death in the country.

She flew to Bangkok with a plan to continue to Australia, but the Thai officials stopped her and told her to return to Kuwait, where her family was waiting. The teenager refused to comply and barricaded herself in her airport hotel room, where she stayed for six nights.

Rahaf launched an asylum campaign on Twitter, telling her followers that she was afraid that her family would “kill” her when she returned home.

The United Nations Refugee Agency said Rahaf was a legitimate refugee and applied for asylum in Canada.

Canada’s officials agreed, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters:

Canada has made it clear that we are always committed to human and women’s rights worldwide. When the United Nations asked us to grant Ms. al-Qunun asylum, we agreed.

Rahaf landed in Toronto on January 11 and has now got used to her new life. A few weeks after her arrival, the 18-year-old took part in a Twitter thread and asked the participants to share photos of “significant changes in appearance”.

The teenager shared two pictures of himself; one in which she wore a niqab with only visible eyes, and another that was taken on a beach where she had a bare face and shoulders and sunglasses on her head.

In addition to the pictures, Rahaf wrote:

The biggest change in my life … from the obligation to wear black sheets and be controlled by men to a free woman.

She spoke to the New York Times about the big change and said she was excited to be doing “crazy things she had never done before” as part of her new life.

Rahaf said of her asylum:

From the greeting and love that I have experienced, I have seen that this is a country that respects human rights and human dignity. It’s cold too.

The teenager remembered her life in Saudi Arabia, where she studied basic science and mathematics in her first year.

She described her life as controlled by strict rules, referring to a time when she had cut her hair in a way that her family did not approve. As a punishment for her actions, her brother locked her in a room for six months.

On another occasion, Rahaf removed her niqab, causing her brother to beat her and detain her again.

Rahaf is now worried that her family will express her anger at her younger sister, who is still at home. Rahaf’s search for asylum has received a lot of attention on social media and she is considering her platform forever.

I have many followers. My voice can be heard. Maybe I can do something with it.

The guardianship system in Saudi Arabia means that women need permission from a male relative to travel abroad, study abroad or get married.

