January 4, 2020 Paul Fosse

About a month ago, the Saudi government sold a small share of 1.5% in the largest oil company in the world (Aramco). Aramco has huge reserves and has proven that it can produce that oil at low costs. This oil does not require high-risk deep-sea platforms, fracking, or journeys to the polar circle for drilling. Nevertheless, items that came before the IPO were mostly negative, such as this piece of the Sydney Morning Herald, which noted that it would not be able to raise significant amounts of money because foreigners hesitate to buy for the following reasons:

Oil companies are out of favor because people all over the world demand that we keep a lot of oil in the ground. This is likely to have the following effects in the coming years: People take action to reduce their oil and gas consumption, switch to electric vehicles and hybrids, electrify their homes and buy solar-powered homes. People are putting pressure on governments to force utilities to use more sustainable energy and less fossil fuel. People decide to get rid of fossil fuels, both for moral reasons and because they see a bleak future for the industry. They also put pressure on university capital and pension funds to do the same. The cost of renewable energy is now competitive with new fossil fuel plants in most places in the world and is becoming cheaper than existing plants in some locations, accelerating to switch to renewable energy without any government or public pressure. The company is run by the royal family for its own objectives, and investors are concerned that the objectives may not be the same as those of external investors. With a new undeclared war starting this week, the risk of attacks on the Saudi oil fields, the Aramco refinery and / or the sending of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has increased considerably.

If you look on the positive side that this will push up the oil price due to supply disruptions and earn more money for the company, you look in the rear-view mirror. This works in the short term and has worked in the past because the world has had few good alternatives to oil and still does not have a good solution in the short term when prices rise. But every peak in the oil price will significantly accelerate public acceptance of electric vehicles and hybrid cars, and to a lesser extent, accelerate the greening of the electric network. The market for natural gas is less global (transport costs are considerable) and Aramco has just started selling liquefied natural gas in April 2019, so I do not expect the price of natural gas to be affected by wars in the Middle East.

Although technically the Saudis made the company public, it is public lite. They are not listed on a large stock market, only the small Tadawul stock market, and it is said that most investors bought under pressure from the royal family. As the whole world learned from the murder of Khashoggi, going against the wishes of the royal family has horrible consequences.

The Saudi government had the opportunity to do the right thing. If they had sold this huge asset to the public 5 or 10 years ago, when few people knew about climate change, they could have taken the proceeds and either invested in renewable energy or simply invested in promising companies in every industry. This would have benefited the Saudis (because they would not be stuck with an oil company on its way to many years of painful cuts). It would also have benefited the world because it would have met investors’ demand for oil stocks and would have led other oil companies to reduce drilling because less capital was available.

What can they do now? They can reduce their abundant expenses and use their enormous resources to find innovative solutions to the world’s problems. Will they do that? I try to be an optimist, but I have my doubts.

This is not investment advice (although it would not be easy to invest in Aramco or act briefly because few people have access to shares on that stock exchange). These are just my thoughts about the situation.

