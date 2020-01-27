advertisement

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring developments in global oil markets stemming from “bleak expectations” about the potential impact of coronavirus on the Chinese and global economy, as well as on the basis of the oil market, the minister said on Monday. its energy.

OPEC and its allies could respond to any impact on oil market stability if needed, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, but added that he was confident that the Chinese government and the international community could contain the spread of the virus and eradicate it. completely it.

The minister said the current impact on global markets, including oil and other commodities, “was largely driven by psychological factors and extremely negative expectations adopted by some market participants, despite its very limited impact on global oil demand.”

Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in China and city blockades deepened concerns about oil demand.

Brent crude fell $ 1.36 a barrel, or 2.2%, to $ 59.33 as of 0425 GMT, after falling to $ 58.68 earlier, the lowest since late October. U.S. crude production fell $ 1.30, or 2.4%, to $ 52.89, after easing earlier at $ 52.15, the lowest since the beginning of October.

While most markets are being impacted by the spread of coronavirus, many are closed in Asia due to Lunar New Year holidays. MKTS / GLOB

“Such extreme pessimism occurred in 2003 during the SARS outbreak, although it did not cause a significant decrease in demand for oil,” Prince Abdulaziz said in a statement.

He said he was convinced that the kingdom and other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), along with other producers in a group known as OPEC +, “have the ability and flexibility to respond. any development, taking necessary action to support the stability of the oil market if the situation so requires. “

Oman’s oil minister told Reuters on Monday that he fully supported Saudi Arabia’s readiness to respond to any impact the new coronavirus may have on the market. Oman is a member of the OPEC + group.

OPEC +, which includes Russia, has cut its oil supply to support prices. It has deepened its agreed production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7 million bpd by March. The group meets in March to decide on its production policy.

Prince Abdulaziz said on Friday the goal of OPEC + was to cut seasonal inventory construction that typically occurs in the first half of the year.

All options were open when OPEC + meets in Vienna in March, he said, adding that it was too early to make a call for the need for more cuts.

Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic, as more than 2,000 people became infected with the virus in China and 56 died.

The virus has created an alarm because much about it is not yet known, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among humans. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by Daniel Wallis and Jason Neely)

