RIYADH – A Saudi Health Ministry associate said Thursday there were no cases of coronavirus in the kingdom, denying earlier reports of a resident of the migrant who had been infected.

Earlier, India’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs said an Indian nurse working at a hospital in southwestern Saudi Arabia had been infected with coronavirus and was being treated, amid an outbreak that killed 18 people in China.

But the Saudi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a tweet that there have been no cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

Another statement from the Saudi Ministry of Health said the issue mentioned in the Indian minister’s tweet concerned an infection with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and was being treated.

“The ministry has taken all precautions to deal with this global issue and is in close coordination with all stakeholders,” the statement added.

The kingdom said on Wednesday it would begin checking on passengers coming from China and take other precautionary measures after the explosion in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus, which can be passed from person to person, has been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel. More than 630 people have been infected, mostly in China, but cases have been discovered as far away as the United States.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, Qatar and Bahrain called on their citizens in China to exercise caution against the virus, the state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said thermal cameras were added at the border crossings so that passengers coming from places affected by the coronavirus could be thermally controlled, according to the state-run news agency. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin Editing by Mark Heinrich, Frances Kerry and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

