The brand new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend is moderated by JJ Watt, and we already consider this a risky decision. How could we not? The NFL superstar is not very familiar with the comedy world. But here he tries to host one of the biggest shows in the air, in the footsteps of Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning and others who have taken on this role.

Will JJ deliver the episode? You’ll never find out until it’s aired, but it’s funny, at least in the promo below. In it he has a wonderful back and forth with Kyle Mooney, where at the last moment he is thrown at various things to test his athletic skills. In one way, it’s incredibly silly and unnecessary. Still, it is so striking to see Watt next to a man who is basically only half the size of him and is getting into some comedy. Watt is also the student who learns from the metaphorical teacher here in Kyle – known for his unusual comedy that doesn’t always make it onto the show itself.

It’s hard to specify exactly what we want to see in this episode, except that we hope JJ plays some characters other than himself. Obviously, his hosting is partly due to the Super Bowl being broadcast on Fox this weekend – we don’t want the whole show to be all about football. If JJ can show off many of his talents, he might be able to find a pretty good career outside of football (not that he just has to say goodbye now).

