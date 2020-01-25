advertisement

The first episode of Saturday Night Live in the new year arrives tomorrow on NBC! That’s a reason to celebrate, especially with Adam Driver.

At this point, it’s clear that the people behind the scenes at Studio 8H are huge fans of the Star Wars / Marriage Story actor. This is the third time he’s been a host, and he’s also done all three appearances in a relatively short space of time. What we know about Driver is simply this: he will do anything to laugh or make the sketch as good as possible. We remember the time of girls, let alone the other things he has been doing on the show since then.

As for the musical guest in Halsey, she will surely have a fair share of fans! Her last appearance on the show was particularly memorable as she took on various tasks and delivered an outstanding version of her hit “Without Me”. Although she is only listed as a musical guest this week, we believe there is a chance that she will appear in one or two sketches.

For more news about SNL in video form, Be sure to check out the latest information on the Eddie Murphy episode! Think about it after watching, then also subscribe to Visit CarterMatt on YouTube and watch our full show playlist.

In terms of the entire comedy, the only thing we can safely expect in this episode is a parody. Given that the vast majority of the time is dominated by politics, we have to imagine that this will happen again. The only other cold we can think of concerns democratic debates, which haven’t happened too often in the past week. This is sometimes the challenge on a show like SNL, as you need to find a way to balance some of the latest headlines with the things that happened when you paused. Sometimes there are a few things that tend to fall through the cracks.

