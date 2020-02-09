advertisement

With the moderator RuPaul and the musical guest Justin Bieber, “Saturday Night Live” outperformed the two previous episodes in the ratings for overnight stays this weekend.

Relying on measured market data, NBC said the episode received a 4.3 overnight rating for households. In the top 25 markets, it scored 1.9 adults between the ages of 18 and 49.

Last week’s episode, in which JJ Watt and Luke Combs appeared, scored 4.1 in households and 1.7 in demo. In the previous episode with moderator Adam Driver and musical guest Halsey, a 3.8 was drawn in the first column and a 1.7 in the second column.

The RuPaul-Bieber episode “SNL” connects the Will Ferrell-King Princess episode with the number 2 among the programs that have been broadcast since the rating methodology was changed in early October. Only the program Eddie Murphy-Lizzo (6.7) achieved a better rating of the households overnight.

“SNL” will return to the originals on February 25th with moderator John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne.

