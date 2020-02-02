advertisement

Tonight, Saturday Night Live decided to release a Frozen II parody. We don’t know why they decided to do it. But we don’t mind either. It’s a bold move to make fun of a popular Disney movie, especially when it comes to a topic like Elsa’s sexuality.

Would you like more news about SNL in video form? Then check out the latest information at the end of this article! Remember when you’ve done just that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

Let’s face it – this is not the first time that anyone has looked into this issue. There were petitions to include Elsa in the film series, and tonight Kate McKinnon played a version of the character that is ready to tell everything about her sexuality. This then led to a performance by Anna with the title “We all know”.

advertisement

Similar news – Be sure to get more SNL news right now!

advertisement