In what could have been a tribute to the deceased, the great Terry Jones, justice secretary Humza Yousaf dismissed concerns about the state of police buildings as hyperbole this week.

It was an absurd piece of comedy worthy of the Monty Python team at its best.

Ignoring videos of water flowing at a number of stations across the country, Yousaf tried to allay police concerns until a few hours later the ceiling collapsed in his local police station at Broughty Ferry. Oops.

Police concerns were raised at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority where police chief Iain Livingston called for increased funding for the police.

The Scottish Police Federation, the organization that represents ordinary bobbies, has taken over, sharing images of decrepit police stations.

Politics is of course at stake here. Budgets are being prepared at Holyrood and Police Scotland is, as the organization wants, arguing for more of the pie.

But for the justice secretary to pretend that there is nothing to do here, he demeans him and insults us.

Government ministers should lead, not imitate, the Internet meme of a coffee-drinking dog saying “I’m fine” while his house is burning around him.

It is unfortunate for Mr. Yousaf that the ceiling at the Broughty Ferry police station collapsed just hours after trying to minimize the problem, but it should not take this level of embarrassment for action to be taken.

Scottish police have not, it must be said, gained many friends since the creation of the Single Force in 2013.

But if we expect at least a basic level of competence from the police, it should provide them with facilities that meet basic requirements, such as watertightness.

Like all public sector organizations, the police should do more with less.

But if they’re forced to work at stations like Pitlochry, where they have to cover electrical outlets with plastic to keep them from being flooded, can we really expect the officers to willingly go the extra mile? their functions often need?

When asked by the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon tried to have his cake and eat it too, deploring the cuts imposed on Holyrood by the British government while announcing the additional investment provided to Police Scotland by his government.

Or, to put it another way, she agreed with her justice secretary that criticism of the police estate has been exaggerated, while saying that a lack of funding is responsible for the dilapidated conditions in which the police find themselves.

To say that this shows a certain degree of cognitive dissonance is an understatement.

Death is not the end

Scottish country dance lessons in high school are fraught with danger for anxious teenagers.

Bad enough that the boys had to choose a partner for each dance, but it was even more nerve-wracking when the girls could choose.

A classmate put a brave face on things, saying that the reason that no girl had chosen him was because they were too in love with him. Even then, it seemed a rather optimistic interpretation of events. But this is no longer the best / worst excuse for being socially rejected, I heard.

Alan Hattel of Forfar discovered that his ex-wife had put his name on a tombstone, despite the fact that he resolutely did not reject this deadly spiral.

Hattel said his phone had been silent for several months, which the 75-year-old now attributes to the poorly attributed grave.

I’m pretty much in the same boat. The only people who call me these days are companies who are trying to get me to claim damages for an accident in which they claim I was involved.

My answer is always to thank them for their interest, but to say that the incident was so serious that I am now dead and that this is not the right time to speak. It’s usually enough to hang them up.

Rap battle

Dundee rapper Darren Stewart – aka Zee the Dungeonous – claimed that American superstar Eminem had scammed him. Eminem has released a new album called Music To Be Murdered By, inspired by an Alfred Hitchock album of the same name released in 1958.

Darren’s claim is based on the fact that the two albums sample music from the Hitchcock original.

But it’s unlikely that Eminem – who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Dr. Dre – will need to plagiarize the work of unknown Scottish rappers, no matter how funny.

Since Music To Be Murdered by was sampled by a crowd of hip-hop artists before it appeared to be a coincidence rather than an influence.

