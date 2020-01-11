advertisement

Morrissey, before going completely off track, once said that every day in a provincial town, it’s like a Sunday.

Take a stroll through downtown Dundee, or Kirkcaldy or Arbroath, and you’ll understand what former singer Smiths once sang.

Because if the main streets were full of excitement, today they are for the most part desolate, abandoned places where only a few stragglers hang between the 99p stores and the old mastodons of the street like HMV, who change administration in administration like the undead of the world retail.

The businesses that exist on the main streets tend to focus on the same few restaurant chains and stores, while independent traders face a seemingly impossible task to survive.

The opening of V&A Dundee has brought many benefits to Dundee and its economic impact has been largely positive, but its downtown stores, cafes, restaurants and other businesses have not really felt any benefit.

Companies like Castlehill Restaurant and Fatburger have both gone bankrupt in recent weeks while stores like Bonmarche and Edinburgh Woollen Mill are closing.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand why so many downtown businesses are collapsing.

Online retailers have emptied the streets as years of austerity have meant that fewer people have the money to spend on luxury goods such as shopping or eating out.

Although Castlehill and Fatburger cater to very different markets, it is clear that few customers think what they sell is worth the price.

But it’s not just business strategies. Businesses that depend on passing trade require trade to pass.

As our shopping habits have changed, from in-person browsing to recommendation to online recommendation clicks, so have our travel habits.

More people now have cars than they did even 20 years ago, so for many out-of-town business parks are a more attractive option than a weekly street visit. main local.

Businesses are also faced with annual rate bills that would make your mouth water, and many look at a six-figure bill before making a single sale in their checkout.

No wonder so many people are heading for the wall.

This means that local authorities must manage city centers with extreme caution.

In Angus, the introduction of off-street parking fees was expected to bring the council in the region of £ 700,000 a year. During its first year of operation, it contributed less than half of this amount to the Council’s coffers.

While the Angus Council wanted to pass it off as additional revenue it would not otherwise have received, the real cost to the businesses themselves is more difficult to calculate.

Dundee does at least something to attract buyers, offering discounted rates in its council-run parking lots on weekends, although plans for a low-emission area may deter some drivers from commuting, even if those parking lots will always be accessible to them.

Of course, the simplest solution would be for us all to recognize that we are using our local main street or that we are losing it.

But as the number of businesses declines and the choice of outlets decreases, the downward spiral continues.

And it’s bad for everyone.

Soon on a TV near you

So, sort of farewell, then, Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must resign from their “senior” position in the royal family and will work to become financially independent, which, given their personal fortunes, is certainly already so.

There has been real outrage in some quarters over the couple’s decision, although I suspect that the heads of the Netflix offices are rubbing their hands without much joy.

After a few years of happy rocking, the past few weeks have been uncomfortable for the Windsor home. Prince Andrew’s interview on hell with Emily Maitlis and now a split in the royal family itself will surely guarantee exceptional odds for future series of The Crown.

Feel the pull of gravity

Seven extinction rebellion activists ended up in court this week after three people scaled an oil rig in the port of Dundee.

The environmental lobby wants to highlight the dangers of our continued dependence on fossil fuels.

Most people are sensitive to the need to fight climate change.

It is, after all, our world and we all have to live here.

But there is some irony among activists who have prepared for “extended occupation” of rigging to be forced to fall a few hours later after Mother Nature detonated a hoolie a bit in the Tay.

Nature, it seems, has no favorites.

