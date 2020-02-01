advertisement

All eyes are on Europe this week.

The UK officially left the EU yesterday at 11 p.m. yesterday, but it was an event almost 800 miles east of Brussels near the small Polish town of Oswiecim that caught the eye. this week.

Located in Upper Silesia, about 30 miles from Krakow, Oswiecim is pretty nondescript, it looks like any medium-sized industrial city you could find in Eastern Europe.

He has a moderately successful ice hockey team – in Polish terms, at least – a few stores but seems otherwise mundane, other than a small fact. The Germans called it Auschwitz.

It was near Oswiecim that the Nazis created their most infamous death camp. Initially, the Polish army barracks were to house Jews, Poles, Communists, homosexuals and all others deemed undesirable by the Nazi regime.

Visit Auschwitz One today, go under the door that still proclaims Arbeit Macht Frei, and the camp looks pretty ordinary, if not really enjoyable.

It is only when you arrive in the bunkers used as gas chambers and see the crematoria, or the execution wall where the prisoners were lined up and shot, that its story opens like a chasm under your feet. Then, of course, there are the displays of human hair, shoes and suitcases, less a testimony than the frightening absence of one.

But Auschwitz One was just a work in progress. A few kilometers away, the Germans built Auschwitz-Birkenau.

A third camp was built later, but Birkenau is what we think of when we imagine Nazi concentration and death camps. It is a large and sprawling place built with attention to detail that continues to be a horror to this day.

In Birkenau, the railways went directly to the gas chambers.

Oswiecim itself has been largely cleaned up, its residents have been evicted from their homes to make way for Nazi soldiers and their families. Dr. Josef Mengele was also housed in the city.

I have made pilgrimages to Auschwitz twice: the first as a teenager, the second as a reporter on one of the annual trips organized by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

But, and I imagine it’s the same for most people, none of these trips has ever really helped me understand how such horrors happened or where the complicity in a murder on a scale industrial begins and ends.

Only a handful of death camp survivors remain.

There are a multitude of documents available that speak volumes about the atrocities that occurred, where the human mind was perverted and where, despite everything, it survived.

But it is unlikely that we will ever fully understand what it was like for those who suffered and died.

No one knows what Brexit will really mean for the UK or our relationship with the family of European nations to which we belong.

But this week’s commemorations should leave no doubt that whatever political or economic reasons motivated our departure, what is happening in Europe concerns us all.

Whatever the future, we must remember that we are not just the island geography that made us.

The Wonga con

Payday lender Wonga has a business plan that may have been legal, but morally wrong.

He offered loans to people with low credit at exorbitant rates.

Inevitably, those who took out loans found themselves borrowing more and more each month as their debt to the business increased and increased.

The company entered administration and those who were sold loans they could not afford were compensated.

The final insult to these borrowers – people who wouldn’t have gone to Wonga if they weren’t desperate, remember – is that the directors of the defunct company can only pay 4.3p for every pound of compensation which is really due to them.

The fact that companies like Wonga were able to exploit the most vulnerable in our society to fill their pockets was a national scandal and tougher laws should govern the amount of interest that lenders can charge.

If the shoe fits…

Calvin Harris, the internationally renowned DJ and former boyfriend of the Taylor Swift pre-cats, is slated to return to Dundee this year as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

As this same article reveals, in fact, by this writer, the huge festival returns to Dundee in May.

Hopefully Harris’ time on stage will be a little better than the last time he played Dundee.

While playing Fat Sams, a fan hit him in the face with a shoe they had lobbed on the stage.

Whether it’s excessive excitement or a new area of ​​music criticism, no one is really sure. Still, I’m sure the DJ will keep a close eye on the crowd when he performs in May.

