advertisement

According to a new study by a leading British-American scientist, people from the age of 50 say they are happier.

Using statistics from 132 countries, including Ireland, the economist David G Blanchflower’s research also found evidence of a “mid-life crisis” that strikes people when they are in their mid-forties.

advertisement

Research released on Monday shows that happiness and wellbeing have steadily declined from 18 to a low of 47 years before rising again when people reached their 50s and continued to move up to their 60s and 70s.

People said they were happier when they became more realistic about what they had achieved in life

Statistics show that “there is a mid-life crisis and happiness is at its lowest in the mid-1940s,” Blanchflower told the Irish Times.

Past ambitions

This low could be related to people’s disappointment with their lives compared to previous ambitions about what they could achieve, he said.

“You thought you would be the President of Ireland, you know that won’t happen. You haven’t played in the NFL or for Manchester United,” said Blanchflower. People reported that they were happier than they were “more realistic.” “Were what they had achieved in life,” he said.

Financial crash

The study was prepared for the National Bureau of Economic Research in Massachusetts, USA.

Middle-aged people were in many cases the “most affected age group” during the financial crash at the beginning of the last decade, which could also be helpful in explaining the results, Blanchflower said.

The numbers for Ireland showed a significant increase in happiness when people were in their late 50s, which rose until the 1960s and 1970s.

Mr. Blanchflower said the study clearly demonstrated that the existence of a mid-life crisis is more than a “myth”. There is no significant difference in satisfaction between the mid-40s and the unemployed.

advertisement