The Saskatchewan government wants the Federal Liberals to rethink their latest gun control measures. The controversial new measures would give cities the power to enact local gun bans and also to legalize certain semi-automatic rifles.

Ottawa has the final say on firearms and the changes were promised in an election campaign. But Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s justice minister, thinks there are other effective ways to combat gun crime.

According to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Morgan said he is “not lifting anything off the table,” referring to the federal government’s gun control plans. He mentioned that he wished to cooperate with Ottawa on the matter.

Morgan said, “We don’t want this to move forward in this form.” He added that co-operation between the provinces would be a “great signal”.

“We will try to use a positive approach with them. We will pitch ideas, want to meet them at the federal-provincial-territorial meetings, which are coming this month. I intend to raise them issues there, “he told StarPhoenix.

Prime Minister Scott Moe is against the gun ban, but Public Safety Minister Bill Blair will have to swing by Saskatchewan which does not seem likely.

Blair’s spokesman Scott Bardsley noted that they were committed to banning assault rifles, but leaving further restrictions on guns in municipalities.

In an email, Bardsley mentioned that $ 11.9 million was recently deployed toward anti-gun and anti-gang programs in Saskatchewan.

Some of the people opposed to the new measures believe that Canada already has very strict rules and regulations when it comes to purchasing and owning firearms.

The Canadian Coalition for Fire Rights says there are no recorded crimes that were committed with AR-15s by licensed gun owners in Canada.

The U of S Social Science research laboratories conducted a survey in September 2018 regarding Saskatchewan residents and their opinion on the subject. The poll showed that only 40 percent of residents want stricter gun rules.

The Saskatchewan government has not proposed that gun rules be less stringent.

Morgan believes there is not much evidence to show that banning “military-style assault rifles” would reduce the crime rate as they are not among the commonly used weapons in crime.

Morgan also thinks that the many millions that will be used to buy weapons can be far more effective if they turn to other issues. He suggested that it be used for addiction and gang issues because of the high crime rate involved in those problems.

Bardsley noted that, “Military-style assault rifles have been tragically used to target women and students. For more than four decades, police chiefs in Canada have advocated for assault weapons restrictions, and we have heard. “

Morgan said he is not in favor of giving authorization to ban local guns in municipalities. He said, “I don’t think that’s where the municipalities should be.”

Bardsley said, “We understand that every city and province has different needs and concerns. We will work with provinces and municipalities empowering them to implement additional requirements to limit the storage and use of weapons in their jurisdictions.”

