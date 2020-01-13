advertisement

SAS Who Dares Wins is back for 2020 – find the list of candidates here.

For series 5, the chief instructor, Ant Middleton and his management team, Foxy, Billy and Ollie, return to the spiritual homeland of SAS – Scotland.

This series will see twenty-five men and women taken to an isolated Scottish island and undergo what DS considers their most difficult and unforgiving selection course to date.

And in a big twist for 2020, there is a mole! Former SAS professional Jay will be recruited for the first six days of the course, providing information to the team.

In another new element in the series, in addition to facing difficult physical tasks on land, recruits will have the additional challenge of operating on the oceans around the Scottish Highlands.

Discover the list of recruits below …

SAS: Who Dares wins 2020 competitors

Kirsty hendey London business consultant, 32 years old. Instagram username: @kirstyhendey

Bethany Robinson 27 year old art teacher from Cornwall. Instagram username: @sportybethcf

Elouise Gregor 26 year old lawyer from Cornwall. Instagram username: @elliegregor

Kim Ngo Fitness Trainer, London, 32 years old. Instagram username: @kimmayco

Nicola McGrath 40 year old official from Taunton. Instagram username: @ nicolamcgrath831

Carmen 40-year-old Liverpool train driver

Carla 40, London business development manager

Donna Essex Private Security, 36

Ellise Part-time stunt performer and part-time support worker from Birmingham, 29 years old. Instagram username: @ellisegrizzle

Kirsty R 32-year work planner for Trowbridge Water Company

Shakiba 26-year-old doctoral student from Southampton

Sybella Nottinghamshire 32-year-old nutritional advisor. Instagram username: @ sybella.davis

Mark aka Cybil War 31-year-old Marketing Manager and London Drag Queen

Jerrome 29 year old personal trainer from North London

Pavandeep Slough 31 year ophthalmic surgeon intern

Owen South Shields 42 year postman

Myles Martin 21 year old student from London. Instagram username: @mylesmartinpt

Amos 32 year old London Pathology Technician

Ammar Mousa 25 years of Macclesfield. Instagram username: @ammarmousa

Chris B London 30 year old advanced weight loss practitioner

Korey 32-year-old builder from Plymouth

Oliver jones 31 year old painter and decorator from Swansea. Instagram username: @ oliverjones87

James 30-year-old Leeds real estate agent manager

THE MOLE: Jay / Jamie – 36 year old SAS professional with 10 years of experience

Jay joins the series as number 4 rookie Jamie. He is responsible for working undercover for management personnel (DS), before joining them as “Jay” – the fifth member of the team.

SAS: Who Dares Wins started on Sunday January 5 Channel 4.

Episodes will air at 9 p.m. weekly on Sunday for six weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on All4 player.

