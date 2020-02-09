advertisement

Maurizio Sarri warned Juventus that he could not afford to throw away points, as was the case in Saturday’s 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona after he had “gotten used” to victory in recent years.

Juve seemed ready to open a six-point gap at the top of the table when Cristiano Ronaldo set a club record in the 65th minute for the tenth consecutive time.

But 14 minutes before the end, Fabio Borini struck a clever equalizer. Giampaolo Pazzini ended the unusual turn and converted a penalty after Leonardo Bonucci put Marash Kumbulla’s header with his arm to the crossbar.

If Inter and Lazio win on Sunday, the first three spots in Serie A will be separated by a point, and Sarri had strong words full-time.

“This team has been used to winning comfortably in recent years and we have to realize that we cannot afford to waste points,” Sarri told DAZN.

“Hopefully we will learn the lesson because we have been talking about it for a while. It is difficult because the team is well trained but cannot develop their full potential during the games. We have to find a solution.” ,

“The mind is most important. If it is not busy, you will not be tactically up to date. If your mind is not 100 percent busy, the physical things will not follow.

“We have to realize that winning is not a matter of course. We have to work harder, get dirty when we need it, and don’t relax.”

“Verona deserved immense recognition in the first 30 minutes, but we deserved the blame for the last half hour. They showed great intensity – we didn’t do it, it’s that easy.”

The loss was Juve’s second in three games and third in the last five away games.

