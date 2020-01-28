advertisement

The senior captain of Jems more than makes up for her small size.

Mark Twain didn’t think of Sarah White when he said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

“She is a spirited child and she is 5-4,” said Gwynedd Mercy trainer Tom Lonergan about his captain. “We aren’t surprised at the end of the game if she ends up with the most defensive boards because she’s really after the glass.”

advertisement

“We played a lot in the zone last year, and 5: 4 played the back of the zone because it’s so scratchy and just as effective at the top.”

White’s effectiveness at both ends of the course was underscored by Saturday’s 52-41 defeat by a North Penn team, which not only had a significant size advantage, but was also among the top 10 District 6 Class 6A power rankings lies.

The Senior Point Guard ended the game with 22 points, 10 in the crucial fourth quarter when the monarchs, the top 4A seeds in the district, retired. She also shared team leadership with six defense directors.

For White and his colleagues Mollie Hanson and Reganne Flannery, this is not a bad way to celebrate senior citizens’ day.

“The past four years have been – and I think I speak for all seniors – the best four years of basketball,” said White. “This victory was a collective effort and it is always when we drop teams that are bigger than us. I’m really proud of everyone and I’m super proud of my other seniors. “

Honoring Lonergan for his 700th win made the day almost perfect.

“Coach Lonergan not only helped me grow as a player, he also helped us grow as a team,” said White. “The exercises are tough and long, but it’s been the best four years of my life playing Gwynedd basketball, and that’s because of coach Lonergan and everything he put into it.”

White has been playing basketball since childhood, but football was her number one sport as a teenager and she was captain of the Gwynedd football team for two years.

“I love soccer, but I have a different love for basketball,” she said. “When I was probably in sixth or seventh grade, I remember a point guard who had a great game and thought,” I want to play like you. “

“That was probably the turning point. That was when I started to really love basketball and exercise my heart. “

White competes on the AAU route. She attributes her aunt Cheryl Herzog to promoting her love of the game. Interestingly, Herzog played for Lonergan at Bishop McDevitt and then at Towson University.

“She was my trainer at the beginning and always had a ball in hand,” said White. “I’m really happy that I had it to guide me.”

White is a swing player for basketball as a freshman and a three-year college player. Initially a defensive player, she is now the team’s top scorer.

“She was one of our defensive stoppers,” said Lonergan. “She was just working in the offensive part of the game until you saw her take it to another level last year.

“When she came in autumn this year, she really only made bigger leaps. What I like about Sarah is that she is a real team captain. She pushes the team – she knows when to push them, how to push them. “

White is a member of several clubs in Gwynedd and is committed to charitable causes through her church and school. As a member of the Ambassador Board in Gwynedd, White works with the admissions office.

“I give tours, work on the test days, go to elementary schools and talk about how much I love Gwynedd,” she said.

White is not 100% sure of her college choice, but is leaning towards the Catholic University of America, where she will be playing basketball.

“I hope I can go there and I have an offer from them,” she said. “I know how much I’m going to miss this, but I haven’t really thought about it because it’s always like this – the next game, the next game, but it’s a shit that it will be over soon.”

advertisement