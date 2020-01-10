advertisement

Your prayers have been answered, “American Horror Story” fans. Sarah Paulson will return for the upcoming 10th season of the FX Anthology Series.

“I can confirm that I will be next season,” said Ryan Murphy’s muse TheWrap exclusively during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

But Paulson says she doesn’t know anything about the role, which is fair considering that nothing has been released about the storyline of Season 10 – or what other actors will be involved.

“I have no idea what it will be … But I’m not coming back as a guest, I will be a key figure,” she added.

As FX announced earlier Thursday that “American Horror Story” had been extended by three more seasons after the upcoming tenth episode – seasons 11, 12 and 13 – we also asked Paulson if she could be seen in these as well.

“God wants I have no idea,” she said. “But I know I asked Ryan if I was asked the question, could I say I’ll be back and he said, ‘Yes, you can say that. ‘So yes, I’m back on’ American horror story. ‘”

Although she skipped “AHS: 1984” – she was pretty busy filming Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series “Ratched” at the time – Paulson has appeared in every second season of the FX anthology series, usually in a leading role.

In season eight, titled “AHS: Apocalypse”, she played a total of three characters and directed an episode. The only past season in which Paulson had no significant part was the first, “Murder House”. She has received five Emmy nominations for roles in “AHS”.

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" star Adina Porter

