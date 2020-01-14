advertisement

The model shared a provocative picture in which she only saw her breasts covered with her hand

Sara Kohan, the wife of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, she was happy 1.5 million Instagram Pendants by posing with very small clothes.

The model showed a provocative picture in which she covered her breasts with just one hand and captured the sensual snapshot with the other.

The influencer posed in front of the mirror with a tiny animal-style panties and showed her sculptural figure, which was recovering from birth Noah almost seven months ago.

” Normal or b / w, Was the question she asked her followers who responded quickly to choose their favorite.

The sensual image will soon receive 65,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments in which its fans will appreciate the hot release.

Since her firstborn was born Kohan changed her sensual images to show her new stage as a mother, and there were few occasions when she posed without clothes or sensual lingerie.

