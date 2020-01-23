advertisement

Sarah Jeffery – Queen of Mean Video | Walt Disney

The most popular title of “Descendants 3” has officially achieved gold status in the USA.

According to the RIAA, Sarah Jeffery’s “Queen Of Mean” reached the gold limit on Tuesday, January 21. The award confirms 500,000 US units, with each unit corresponding to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Queen Of Mean” quickly caught fire after the premiere of the film last summer. It has made waves on all digital platforms, especially on YouTube, where the main video has been viewed over 200 million times. Official remix videos add many millions to the list.

