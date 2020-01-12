advertisement

Ospreys 15 Saracens 22

Saracens dug deep to overcome the early red card from Stütze Rhys Carre and to maintain their hopes for the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup by defeating Ospreys 22:15.

Wales international Carre was knocked out in the fifth minute after a high-shoulder foul on Osprey’s full-back Dan Evans at Liberty Stadium.

It seemed to be a tough call from French referee Alexandre Ruiz, who also started the sinful flanker Calum Clark before the break and reduced Saracens to 13 men for a short time.

But despite rugby director Mark McCall, who rested a slew of international stars, the resilient Saracens won, which means they will likely reach the final eight of the tournament for the ninth time in a row if they beat Racing this weekend Win 92.

Fly-helped Manu Vunipola, the 19-year-old cousin of Billy and Mako Vunipola, scored 17 points and wing Alex Lewington scored second for Saracens in Pool Four in the 50th minute.

Evans made two attempts while Clark was absent, with half of Luke Price adding a penalty and a conversion, but the Ospreys ultimately suffered a fifth consecutive loss to Europe this season.

Luke Morgan is attacked by Sean Maitland during the Ospreys’ defeat against Saracens. Photo: David Davies / PA

Saracens arrived in Swansea after a week when attorney Neil Golding was named the successor to Nigel Wray as the non-executive chairman, and it turned out that players must be excluded from a star-studded squad in order to meet the wage cap provisions observed.

Saracens received 35 Gallagher Premiership points and a £ 5.36 million fine after being found to have exceeded the £ 7 million mark in the last three seasons.

But they showed a commendable character to collect four priceless points and qualify for a knockout spot.

The captain of Wales, Alun Wyn Jones, started at Ospreys for the first time since the World Cup, while his test team-mate George North lined up in the center. Flanker Justin Tipuric, however, had an ankle problem.

McCall changed his squad, as with previous away games in Europe in November and December, and eliminated players such as Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola from England, while Elliott Obatoyinbo made his tournament debut as a full-back.

Welsh head coach Wayne Pivac, who will be introducing his Six Nations team next week, was among the audience along with his assistants Stephen Jones and Byron Hayward.

However, Ospreys was immediately behind and Vunipola opened the game with a penalty in the third minute after strong runs by Jackson Wray and Carre.

The Saracens soon got into a fight when Carre – a certainty for Pivac’s troops – was released.

The former Cardiff Blues striker was sentenced by the referee to have his shoulder in Evan’s head and a red card followed.

It forced the Saracens to undergo a major reshuffle, with prop Richard Barrington continuing and Obatoyinbo leaving, with his Champions Cup arch lasting only 10 minutes.

Price and Vunipola then exchanged successful penalties in quick succession before the Saracens with number 10 completed a hat-trick and expanded their team’s lead to 9: 3.

Another Vunipola penalty brought daylight between the teams, but Ospreys struck back through a well-crafted Evans attempt that Price transformed after Clark was sentenced to sin for a technical crime.

However, the Saracens prevented the Ospreys from making further slumps until half-time when they took advantage of a two-point advantage during the break.

Evans added a second attempt, Clark was still off, but Saracens responded impressively when Lewington, Osprey’s number nine, overtook Shaun Venter and transformed Vunipola.

A fifth Vunipola penalty then eased the pressure, and Saracens campaigned for a famous win that will be among her finest in Europe.

