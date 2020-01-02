advertisement

Saracens have announced that Nigel Wray has decided to withdraw as club chairman with immediate effect.

The reigning champions of the Gallagher Premiership received a 35 point deduction and were fined more than £ 5 million (€ 6 million) in November for violating the League Salary Cap rules.

Saracens say that a new independent chairman is “imminent”.

The 71-year-old Wray has supported Saracens financially during the 25-year professional life of the sport.

And he says his family “will continue to provide the necessary financial support for the club.”

In a statement from Saracens, Wray said: “At the beginning of a new year, a new decade, it is time for the club to make a fresh start.

“I’m not getting any younger and I think this is the right time for me to step down as chair and just enjoy being a fan of this incredible rugby club.

“I will always be committed to the wonderful Saracen family.

“The Wray family will continue to provide the necessary financial support to the club, and I will continue to work actively for the Saracens Sport Foundation and Saracens High School as part of the club’s ongoing commitment to our community in north London.”

During Wray’s tenure, there was continued success on national and European stages. Numerous players, including the English trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola, won international awards and played on a test level.

However, Saracens are struggling to stay at the top this season after deducting points in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons for failing to disclose payments to players after an investigation into business partnerships between Wray and some Saracens players.

They are currently bottom of the table, 18 points behind 11th place in Leicester.

Saracens also announced that Edward Griffiths will return to the club for a twelve-month period to take on the role of interim chairman of the club.

He will replace Mitesh Velani, who will take on an advisory position in the club and remain on the Saracen board.

