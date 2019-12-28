advertisement

Sara Gilbert has requested separation from her six-year-old wife Linda Perry.

In April, 44-year-old Roseanne announced that she was retiring from the US panel show The Talk, which she created, to spend more time with her family.

media_cameraSara Gilbert and wife Linda Perry. Image: Gettymedia_cameraSara Gilbert and Linda Perry with Rhodes in 2015. Image: Getty

Sources told Closer Weekly that the couple had problems in the past, but friends were shocked by the split.

“They broke up a few years ago in the past, but it was not officially announced that they would be together again,” the source claimed. “Everyone who knows her knows that Sara is the easier and Linda the more difficult.”

Gilbert also helped relaunch her successful sitcom Roseanne, which was renamed The Connors after Star Roseanne Barr was fired for racist statements.

media_cameraSara Gilbert with the original cast of Roseanne in 1988. Image: ABCmedia_cameraStars of the relaunch show Roseanne, which was renamed The Connors after the release of Roseanne Barr. Image: ABC

“At this point in my life it was the right step with The Talk, The Conners, the production company I worked with (Tom Werner, Executive Producer at Conners) and three children. It just wasn’t enough time, ”she told USA Today at the time. “I enjoy feeling stretched, but I never want my work or family to suffer. Then I think you are suffering yourself. Now I have more time with my children, more time to be creative. I’m training again. I develop projects. “

Gilbert has a four-year-old son, Rhodes Emilo, with Perry, 54, and a son, Levi, 15, and a daughter, Sawyer, 12, with ex-partner Ali Adler, 52.

Gilbert started meeting Perry months after she separated from Adler in 2011.

media_cameraSara Gilbert started The Talk with Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen. Picture: Getty

They married in May 2014 and welcomed Rhodes in February 2015.

Gilbert was with Johnny Galecki and Tobey Maguire von Roseanne before he was gay.

media_cameraSara Gilbert was with Roseanne star Johnny Galecki and the two remain good friends. Image: AP

Gilbert called her date of separation from Perry August 13 and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

She has requested no support for children or spouses from the former singer of the 4 Non Blondes.

