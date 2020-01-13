advertisement

The 2020 Oscar nominations are underway and as we hoped, Saoirse Ronan got a nomination for “ Little Women ”. This marks the fourth nod of the 25-year-old Academy – she just doesn’t know how to deliver anything other than an incredible performance.

Naturally, the whole nation is delighted to see Saoirse fly the Irish flag at this year’s Oscars, but nothing more than his beautiful mom.

‘The Ray D’Arcy Show’ on RTÉ Radio One received this magnificent video of his mother Monica Ronan reacting to the nominations this afternoon. She was joined by her dog Fran who had the t-shirt to boot.

You can watch below while you can check out the full list of Oscar nominations here.

advertisement

Congratulations to #SaoirseRonan for their fourth #OscarNoms

We were sent this wonderful video of her mom’s reaction to her dog Fran when they found out she got the green light! pic.twitter.com/9iOpeqFYzM

– Ray D’Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) January 13, 2020

.

advertisement