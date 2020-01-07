advertisement

Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jo in Little Women for the British Academy of Film and Television (Bafta) award.

Overall, Joker leads the nominations with 11 nods. The story of the comic book villain with Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck is in the race for the best film, the best actor, the best-adapted script and the best director.

advertisement

This is followed by Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, which received ten nominations in addition to Sir Sam Mendes’ war film in 1917 and will also be included in the best film category, which will be shown on Sunday at the Golden Globes triumphed, and the Korean film Parasite.

Phoenix will compete with Leonardo DiCaprio, Marriage Story’s Adam Driver, Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce for the two popes in the main character category.

Saoirse Ronan as Jo in Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig

Ronan’s nominations for lead actress Bafta include Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Margot Robbie received two nominations in the supporting actress category for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood alongside Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

The supporting actors are nominated for Tom Hanks for a nice day in the neighborhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for the two popes, Al Pacino for the Irish, Joe Pesci for the Irish and Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Amanda Berry, Chair of Bafta, said in the nominations announced by Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska: “Present and celebrate the extraordinary ability and creativity behind and in front of the camera.”

This year’s Bafta ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will take place on February 2nd. – PA

advertisement