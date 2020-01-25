advertisement

Neon acquired the North American rights to the romantic drama “Ammonite” with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the distributor said on Saturday.

The deal may have taken place during Sundance, but is currently in post-production and is not in Park City. Francis Lee wrote and directed the film, produced by See-Saw Films and inspired by the life of Victorian fossilist Mary Anning, played by Winslet.

The story takes place in England in the 1840s and revolves around the intense relationship between the infamous fossil hunter and a young woman (Ronan) who was sent to recovery by the sea.

See-Saw Films developed the project with BBC Films and BFI (Lottery Fund Award). Iain Canning from See-Saw and Emile Sherman produced together with Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. Simon Gillis (COO of Film by See-Saw), Mary Burke, Rose Garnett and Zygi Kamasa were all executive producers.

Ronan has just been nominated for an Oscar for “Little Women” and she will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”. Ronan is represented by CAA, Derik Mulvey and Relevant.

Winslet plays the title role in HBO’s “Mare of Eastown” and is also an executive producer on the show.

The deal was negotiated with NEON from CAA Media Finance and Cross City Films, See-Saw’s internal sales department. Cross City Films sold international rights at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has already acquired international distribution rights for the unfinished drama.

The news of the sale only announced the deadline.

