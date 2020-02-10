advertisement

The grand finale of the award season took place on Sunday evening with the 92nd Academy Awards. For the final stop at the stunning awards, carousel, glitter, capes and large, rich diamonds were served on the Oscars red carpet, which is the most pampered and criticized of all.

But the rainy weather in Los Angeles seemed to ease the fiery fashion risks and experimentalism, as many actors played it safe and sticked to the proven formulas. If there were themes for the frock coats, it was black, white, gold, with the strange scorching shots of statement shades, all topped with blingy, collar necklaces.

advertisement

Saoirse Ronan, dressed in the winning all-rounder drama, indulged in a non-apologetic, dramatic Gucci evening dress with a plunging neckline, peplum frills, and a contrasting combination of black and pastel colors. Ronan cut through the foam and imagination and also nodded to sustainability with the black top of the Gucci dress, which was made from the same roll of material as her baftas dress,

Saoirse Ronan wears Gucci. Photo: Calla Kessler / The New York Times

Photo: Calla Kessler / The New York Times

Photo: Calla Kessler / The New York Times

Irish actor Caitriona Balfe wears Valentino. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images]

Also included was the Irish actress Caitriona Balfe, who was dressed in a pink overlay decorated with bows and sitting on a black Valentino fishtail dress. She finished the look with a scarlet lip and straight hair.

In a premiere for Ireland – and female conductors – Galway-born Eimear Noone wrote history as that first woman to conduct at the Oscars, No one conducted a 42-piece orchestra that performed excerpts from the five nominated scores before Joker received the coveted award. To mark the occasion, Noone opted for an avant-garde look by Dublin-based designer Claire Garvey, who created an ornate gold blazer with a dramatic pull for the breakthrough performance

Sequins – always a loyal Oscars – worked well this year, with Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu, Sandra Oh in Elie Saab, and Brie Larson in Celine, which shimmered in Dancing With the Stars-worthy adornment.

Beanie Feldstein in monochrome sequins Miu Miu, Renée Zellweger in a white glittering one-shoulder Armani Privé and Janelle Monáe in silver with a hood Ralph Lauren have shown that everything that glitters is not always gold.

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Zazie Beetz and Penelope Cruz. Photographs: AP

Black dresses had a serious moment and the nocturnal tone was instantly set by joker star Zazie Beetz within seconds of the red carpet opening as she shimmered in a Thom Browne bandeau top and midi skirt. Charlize Theron in Custom Dior, Penélope Cruz in Chanel, Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen and Geena Davies in Romona Keveza also brought architectural and interesting black silhouettes.

Oscar winner Laura Dern in Armani Prive made it even better and combined black with a portion of power pastel colors.

Renée Zellweger wears Ralph Lauren. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever wears Louis Vuitton. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever showed her smart style by opting for a sustainable red column dress with Swarovski crystals and a beaded dress made by Louis Vuitton. As an ambassador for the “Red Carpet, Green Dress” initiative, Dever explained how everyone can do their part to become more environmentally friendly in fashion: “It’s just about getting used to it. I think you can think about it a little earlier in fashion, you buy something brand new and I think you can also support vintage. “

Margot Robbie Chanel remained loyal, but did not choose a couture creation that came directly from the catwalk, but a vintage number. Olivia Coleman also chose Stella McCartney’s sustainable design.

Natalie Portman sent a more explicit message. The actor wore a black and gold Dior cape with the names of directors who had not received any nominations. On the carpet, Portman said, “I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year.”

Then there was Florence Pugh, who turned out to be the most idiosyncratic chest of drawers of the award season. Pugh’s red carpet apprentice status gives her a new perspective and frees her not to abide by the rules. For the 2020 Academy Awards, she wore a blue-green, ruffled, floor-length dress with matching shoes from Louis Vuitton.

Florence Pugh wears Louis Vuitton. Phgoptograph: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Janelle Monae wears Ralph Lauren. Photo: Alex Gallardo / EPA

Laura Dern wears Armani Prive. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Natalie Portman wears Dior. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

advertisement