On an icy February evening, Hollywood stars descended on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. When it came to red carpet fashion, Baftas entrusted participants with an additional red carpet challenge: clothes with a lasting touch.

The academy had decided that all guests should choose better trained wardrobes and choose a style with green accreditation. This can be vintage, second hand, borrow, or wear again. It even went so far as to deliver a sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion for those confused by the stricter dress code.

With photos broadcast from major award ceremonies such as baftas around the world, celebrities have a platform to make more environmentally friendly decisions, influence others, and make sustainable clothing the norm.

Saoirse Ronan in a black, voluminous Gucci dress made of discarded satin. Photo: Neill Hall / EPA

Irish star Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Best Actress, was not put off by the sustainable red carpet that shows that you can be glamorous and green. Ronan, who appeared on all the highly anticipated red carpets of the award season in a chameleon-like style palette from seductive to bizarre, returned to the basics with a black, voluminous Gucci dress. The sleek satin dress with leather straps was a blank canvas for Ronan’s hair and makeup – an updo with a twisted front and a classic red lip. Glittering colored gemstone earrings provided a special flair.

Ronan’s stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told British Vogue that the dress was made from discarded satin. “We wanted to create a dress that wasted neither resources nor time … it was the first time that we were so easy,” she said.

Another Irish actress who was also on the list of the best actresses, Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley, opted for a luxurious dress by the Italian fashion house Miu Miu, which was covered with velvet and feathers.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley wears a velvet dress and feathers from Miu Miu. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Amy Huberman, wearing a dove-gray tulle dress by Irish designer Helen Cody, and Aisling Bea, wearing sequined thigh dress by British designer Hasan Hejazi, also fluttered under the Irsh flag.

Kate Middleton also had no hesitation in adopting the updated dress code. With a consistently practical and appropriate approach to style, the Duchess of Cambridge is able to re-wear and recycle her wardrobe, which is not so obvious to the Hollywood elite.

Midleton showed the A-Listeners how to do it, dipped into their royal archive and wore a gold and cream tulle dress by Alexander McQueen, which she wore for the first time in 2012 for the royal journey through Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Midleton in a dress by Alexander McQueen, which she wore for the first time in 2012 for the royal journey through Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. Photo: Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Bombshell star Margot Robbie chose a brand new design with a dark but romantic peplum lace dress from Chanel Spring 2020 Haute Couture.

Emilia Clarke opted for a smooth, shimmering black Schiaparelli Spring 2020 Haute Couture design.

Margot Robbie in lace dress from Chanel Spring 2020 haute couture. Photo: Neil Hall / EPA

British actress Emilia Clarke in shimmering black haute couture design Schiaparelli Spring 2020. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

While dark tones prevailed at Clarke, Ronan and Robbie all wore darker than the night, pink tones electrified the red carpet.

Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever showed off her smart style in a blushed, ruffled Miu Miu dress. Renée Zellweger opted for a pink Prada dress in cotton candy with a strapless detail. Feathers and cutouts from Versace.

Florence Pugh took on Charlize Theron and both players competed against each other in impressive games. Pugh combined a Dries van Noten Spring 2020 parachute cape over an abbreviated black dress, while Theron wore her most daring Dior dress – an eye-catching purple pleated handmade dress.

Renee Zellweger wears Prada. Photo: Henry Nicholls / Reuters

US actress Kaitlyn Dever in a blushed Miu Miu dress. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Versace. Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Florence Pugh in a Dries van Noten Spring 2020 parachute cloak over an abbreviated black dress. Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Charlize Theron wears Dior. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

