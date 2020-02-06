advertisement

One day last week, the Greens candidate, Saoirse McHugh, called Mayo and spoke to the woman there. It was evening and she was preparing dinner for her family.

“I would say I was there for about 45 minutes. I was just crazy about her,” she happily remembers the encounter. “She literally took out a plate and took things from all of her family’s plates to give me something to eat give.”

advertisement

“She said,” You’re going to have dinner, aren’t you? “

It was cold and McHugh was starving and forced to refuse.

Mc Hugh talks a lot about “having the crazies” when she talks about advertising. She would like to visit every door in the county, but that’s not possible, especially during a three-week campaign in January.

People cannot afford to retrofit in rural Ireland. There is no public transport. They need their cars

“I’ve spent too long on doors and in stores for too long to talk to people. You can’t rush people and vote for me. See you soon’. If you are looking for someone to vote, you can listen to them. “

At Foxford, McHugh meets a friendly, talkative man who stands in the doorway with his arms crossed. His name is Vincent Barrett.

“I like fishing and shooting. We can’t go out and shoot. They took away our fishing permits,” he tells her. “Now that we have guns, we shouldn’t shoot. There is lead in the cartridges. I just went for a walk , went with the dog and shot a woodcock. I can’t remember the last time I shot a bird. We also can’t cut the lawn. It’s gone. “

Smelling salts

For an urban green, the smelling salts would come out at this stage. McHugh does not blink when exchanging and is full of sympathy. This is country life and it is part of it.

As a rural green, she implements her vision for rural Ireland. “I think Mayo can be brilliant. We can have the whole country and all the fishing. If we had the windmills, we could have all the electricity.

“Mayo needs a 50-year plan,” she says. “Young people go. It doesn’t have to be that way. We can bring life back to towns and villages and stop people from driving long distances. “

She also sympathizes with beef farmers who have “a terrible time” with it.

“With climate protection, they can have a great opportunity. You will never compete in terms of the kilos produced. If they help bind carbon in wetlands or bogs, they can be paid for it or for having wildlife on a farm. “

Twenty minutes later, Barrett tells her that she will get his number one.

On Sunday morning, McHugh prepares for daytime advertising at the Castlebar mall. It cuts an unmistakable figure. She is tall, has no makeup, and her curly hair is tied up in a bun. What distinguishes them is a bright yellow hooded puff jacket that has become their uniform during the campaign. Like everything about her, it’s dramatic.

You can’t tell people you have to stop extracting peat to heat your home unless an alternative is found

When she speaks, she imitates other people and overreacts to what she says. She is unspun and unexcited and tells you exactly what she thinks in an unconstructed Mayo accent.

The transport is the electric Renault of her partner Colm Cafferky, which crushes five people. He is the organizer of the campaign and a calm, pleasant and relaxed presence throughout the day.

McHugh was first noticed in public in the European elections last year. The Achilles islander effectively pressured her rival Peter Casey into a prime time debate and looked briefly as if she could secure a spot in Midlands North-West based on an opinion poll.

She was young and fresh, full of passion and youthful idealism, and was not afraid to share her views (even if they were not entirely in line with party politics). It immediately became a guiding star for younger Greens.

Then she became the Greens’ candidate for Mayo in the general election. A difficult question. In the local elections, the party received only 1 percent of the vote. And it is as rural and traditional as they come.

So it would always be a long way. Your chances of winning a seat have also narrowed since the Sinn Féin wave that hit Rose Conway-Walsh. But McHugh has made a name for himself in this campaign, not least due to a riot or two.

Small cattle breeders

On the one hand, she held a counter-protest in Achill when some locals spoke out against emergency accommodation for asylum seekers. That was a brave move. She announced “across my dead body” to go into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáíl and declared herself an anti-capitalist. It supports domestic lawnmowers and small beef farmers.

And above all, she rejected carbon taxes. There seem to be green guidelines and a separate category of Saoirse McHugh guidelines. “They all think I’m a mole from People Before Profit,” she jokes.

There is a paradox here. On the one hand, it deviates from party politics because it is more radical. On the other hand, it is far more conservative in some areas, particularly in rural Ireland, when it comes to climate action.

She stands up for her own people: “It is the feeling that everyone in Achill commutes to Westport or Castlebar. That is 60 kilometers each.

“A price for carbon has to serve a purpose. Unless there is an alternative, this has a disproportionate impact on the communities I know. And make things worse for them.

“People cannot afford to retrofit in rural Ireland. There is no public transport. They need their cars. The CO2 tax has to be raised in a way that promotes quality of life.

“I myself and my partner live opposite my mother and father. We have to have four cars.

“Much of it in rural Ireland is due to the fact that villages and towns are closed and there is no plan to keep them alive since I was able to go to a shop and post office 10 years ago and now had to drive.”

When cutting the lawn, she says, “You can’t tell people to stop extracting peat to heat the house unless you find an alternative.”

Did she notice anything from the party because of the different line? “Not that much of a setback. I think some people will probably see me in media like this and say (hands cover her face): “Oh god, oh no, who is your wife?”

I definitely think there is a place for something new in Mayo

“The people in the Greens are pretty much like,” This is just Saoirse, it’s fine, “I think.”

So why strike the Saoirse line?

“I’m a terrible liar,” she says. “The Greens are open to express their opinions. I’ve prepared myself for interviews before and come to what my line should be and it just doesn’t come out and I say the wrong thing, that’s the real thing. “

But the radical stuff is there too. She says it’s better for a party like hers to stay true to the truth than to water down the message. For them, the Greens do not offer divided views, but a spectrum.

She has a slightly more differentiated view of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil these days. “I wanted to extrapolate from the past 100 years of their politics, I wouldn’t go into a coalition with them.”

But she says she would consider if she came up in a bag and ashes about her wasteful and neoliberal ways and worked out a wonderful plan.

Does she have a chance? “For a few minutes, I think I’ll outbid the survey. Next I think I’m going to get 10 votes, ”she says. “I definitely think there is a place for something new in Mayo.”

advertisement