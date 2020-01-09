advertisement

The second round moved the rivals from Al Wacha to Neom, a special 367km stretch. It was a test for rivals with more rocky terrain and a lot of dust.

Goncalves ran all the time, aiming to finish his bike without any damage or technical problems. He finished 12th in the standings and 14th in the overall standings of the tournament, finishing second. It was a super-stage for Paulo today, being an elite cyclist.

advertisement

This meant he had only 10 minutes to ride his bike before heading to Parc Ferme for the second part of the Super Marathon tomorrow. Sebastian Büller fought a home battle through the dusty and technically rocky segments to finish 21st and 25th overall.

Santosh, who sustained a hand injury from Sunday’s crash, had to bear the brunt of rock climbing, affecting his ability to swim fast. Turning B down with pain and his carelessness in riding his bike, he ranks 53rd and 48th overall.

Joakim Rodriguez restarted the starting line-up on Monday. As a result, he ran into the dust all round, but was able to bring the bike home in 48th place. Its overall results will not be calculated in accordance with the wild card regulations.

Tomorrow, in the third phase, the Rally will make another loop around the city of Neom, covering 404 km as part of a special phase, including the highest part of Dakar 2020 at an altitude of 1,400 meters.

“It was a really hard day for me, with all the pain in my hand since yesterday’s accident. The stage was really rocky, and all the effects were on my hand, which really made it difficult to keep the bike. I will get tested now and hope that tomorrow we will have a better stage, ”Santosh said.

Paulo Goncalves (Comp. No. 8) says: “Today I tried to swim safely, especially since it is a marathon, but I feel good on the bike, so at the moment we are in a good place. I will try to improve my pace every day without making mistakes so that the team can get a good finish. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement