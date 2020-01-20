advertisement

On the second stage, the rivals moved from Al Wach to Neom, a 367km special round. It was a test for rivals with more rocky terrain and a lot of dust.

Goncalves constantly ran, aiming to finish his bike without any damage or technical problems. He finished 12th on the stage and 2nd in the overall standings at the end of Round 2. This was a super marathon for Paulo today, being an elite cyclist.

This meant he had only 10 minutes to ride his bike before heading to Parc Ferme for the second part of the Super Marathon tomorrow. Sebastian Büller fought a home battle through the dusty and technically rocky segments to finish 21st and 25th overall.

Santosh, who sustained a hand injury from Sunday’s crash, had to bear the brunt of rock climbing, affecting his ability to swim fast. Turning B down with pain and his carelessness in riding his bike, he finished 53rd and 48th overall.

Joakim Rodriguez restarted the starting line-up on Monday. As a result, he ran into the dust all round, but managed to get his bike home in 48th place. Its overall results will not be calculated in accordance with the wild card regulations.

Tomorrow, in the third phase, the Rally will make another loop around the city of Neom, covering 404km as part of a special phase, including the highest part of Dakar 2020 at an altitude of 1,400 meters.

“It was a really hard day for me with all the pain of yesterday’s accident. The stage was really rocky, and all the impact was on my hand, which really made it difficult to keep the bike. I will get tested now and hope that tomorrow we will have a better stage, ”Santosh said.

Paulo Gonzales (Comp. No. 8) says: “Today I tried to swim safely, especially as it is a marathon stage, but with the bike I feel good, so at the moment we are in a good place. I will try to increase my pace day by day without any mistakes to allow the team to finish well. “

