Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Santa Claus visits boys and girls around the world on Tuesday night. However, before he slid down the chimneys, he made a special stop at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

For nine years, the Columbia Fire Department invited Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to greet the children who are not at home for Christmas. Thanks to the help of fire engines, Santa Claus waves to them outside the windows of the hospital, then visits them in the house and brings gifts.

“If it gives that one child a smile, it’s worth it. That’s all it takes,” said Captain Chris Branham of Columbia Fire. “You see a child in the worst moments in a hospital. You have to spend Christmas in the hospital. And if we can put a smile on their faces and keep them from what’s going on. It is priceless. “

The Columbia Fire Department started the tradition when Branham’s daughter was a patient in the hospital. Branham asked his crew to spread the Christmas spirit.

“About 10 years ago, in April, she got really sick. And we came here, a very healthy child, and we almost lost her, ”said Branham.

It is not a tradition to make Christmas Eve a little more enjoyable for families who cannot go home.

“It distracts them from it. And they smile and have fun. That’s exactly what it’s about, “said Branham.

“She waved and said” hello Santa “and” ho ho ho, “said Kira Brown, mother of a 2-year-old who is currently in the hospital.

I know nobody wants to be in the hospital, but I think this is actually not a bad time to be here because everything is so festive, there is so much to see, there is so much to distract you. And everyone really goes out of their way. “

The West Columbia Fire Department and the Lugoff Fire Department volunteer to help Santa and firefighters at the annual event.

