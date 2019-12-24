advertisement

December 24, 2019 11:00 p.m. EST

Washington, DC (CNN) – Katie Kyros of WJLA, one of the ABC sister stations, has this story. “The key is to stay on the skis as long as you stay on the skis, there is not a lot of water. “

Come on, sleet, snow or sunshine, Santa Claus has been on skis since 1986 and he won’t stop now. Especially since the event, which now takes place every year, has grown from year to year.

“My name is Kris, Kris Kringle.”

Much larger than the first year, according to the pioneer Santa. When it started as a fun idea for water skiers at the weekend and they only had two spectators, one of them was Kirs Kringle’s mother.

“At 34, it’s the longest water ski show in the history of the world, and we hope it will go for another 34.”

There is a reason why Saint Nick descends the Potomac every year. Just tell it about a little girl named Noelle.

“He’s trying to get people to get out of here so his sled runs in the Christmas spirit.”

“We have to get out of here somehow and quickly return to the North Pole by express and deliver gifts for all the children.”

