advertisement

The more colorful snippets published in the Lost Leads archive series, and especially on the Twitter and Facebook Most of the pages come from the Weekly Irish Times, which was printed on Saturdays between 1876 and 1941. After that, she was included in the new weekly Times Pictorial.

The Weekly Irish Times included news reports, sometimes printouts of the daily newspaper during the week, but also lighter articles. Illustrations, short stories and joke competitions were typical.

advertisement

For example, the Christmas edition, published on Saturday December 19, 1885A reporter reported on a recent meeting and said they had an extremely harmonious and profitable session and were withdrawing from the hall in a good mood.

The same page of the same issue bore a poem entitled Christmas Eve. The verses are attributed to Cricket on the Hearth, the title of a Charles Dickens novella and later a popular stage production from 1845.

Here it is in full:

CHRISTMAS EVE

Hurry! Excitement! Clapper! Rattling!

Bless me! What can be going on

Children scurrying across the floor

In and out of all the doors,

Up stairs, down stairs, here and there,

Children, children, everywhere.

Everyone calls for a stocking

Really, it’s very shocking.

Ah! How stupid to forget;

As soon as I knew and I still remember

Santa Claus is coming!

On his way in this minute –

Jolly team with beautiful things in it –

Sledges, tops, marbles, swords, balls, bats,

Pictures, tea service, books, furs, hats,

Dolls that sit and dolls that walk

Dolls that cry and dolls that talk

Yards of candy from the score,

cornucopias

Punchinellos, jumping jacks,

Kickshaws, gimcracks and knick-knacks,

Trumpets, whistles, whistles and drums,

There will be music when it comes to that.

Santa Claus is coming!

Does he have toy stores from the Legion

In this far polar region?

Gnomes and fairies day and night,

Work for him? What is his salary?

All he asks is, dear children,

Just to fill your houses with cheers

Just to plant in every breast

Happy thoughts about budding and flowering,

Grow into happy lives –

Dear Saint, who loves you so.

Santa Claus is coming!

Hark! The sleigh bells ring,

Make music marry, bring?

Is it like distant dancing?

Feet of tiny prancing reindeer?

Hurry, good rider! Understand

Every chimney in the country

Wait for you to come and we will pray

Not one misses the way.

Hurry up now, kids, hurry to bed!

Let the good nights be said quickly!

He must find you all asleep

No eye can blink or look,

Until the Christmas morning glow

Sleep sweetly and dream sweetly.

Santa Claus is coming!

advertisement